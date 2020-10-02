(1932-2020)

Mary “Joyce” (Werner) Teeling, 87 of Sumner, died September 30, 2020 at Hillcrest Home in Sumner surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Daniel Knipper officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Sumner.

A public visitation will be held from 3 PM until 7 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.

Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.

Mary “Joyce”, daughter of Wilfred and Hazel Werner, was born December 12, 1932 in East Dubuque, IL. Joyce attended St. Columbkille’s school in Dubuque, IA, where she graduated in 1950. She met her lifelong sweetheart, Les, at St. Columbkille’s. They were united in marriage at St. Columbkille’s on May 30, 1953.

Joyce and Les moved to Sumner in 1957 where they raised their 7 children. Joyce was active in Sumner Civic Club for 43 years. She volunteered at church, in the community, at the school and was a Girl Scout leader.