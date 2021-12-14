September 24, 1936-December 10, 2021

Mary Jo Schneider, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 10 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Sept. 24, 1936 in Waterloo, daughter of Lawrence William, Sr. and Viola Schnieders Westemeier.

She married Richard J. Schneider on May 24, 1955, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2000.

Mary Jo was employed as a nurse’s aide at St. Francis Hospital & Covenant Hospital. She retired as a physical therapy assistant with Stanton Therapy.

Survived by: two sons, Tony (Celia) of Hawthorn Woods, Ill. and Alan (Kathie) of Arlington Heights, Ill.; two daughters, Angela (Ken) Rothlauf of Fort Madison, and Annette Shepherd of Waterloo; 10

grandchildren Jamie, Jared, Preston Sr., Christopher, Andrew, Allison, Jason, Breanna, Matt and Emily; 18 great grandchildren; two brothers, LeRoy (Norma) Westemeier of Jesup and Gene (Joan) Westemeier of Sun City, Ariz.; and a sister, Susan (J.R.) Hendricks of Marion, Iowa.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Dick; brothers, Bill, Tom, Don, and

Jim Westemeier; sisters, Dorothy Fecht, LuAnn Sheffler, Verna Coffin,

Helen Lamos.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet

Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.