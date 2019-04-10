(1931-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Mary Jo Schmitz, 88, of Independence, died Tuesday, April 9, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
She was born March 21, 1931, in Independence, daughter of Samuel and Golda (Hamilton) Megonigle. On June 1, 1954, she married Theodore “Ted” A. Schmitz at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Mary Jo was a 1949 graduate of Jesup High School. She worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo for several years. She and her husband made their home on the family farm in rural Raymond for several years, and in 1957 they moved to Independence.
Survived by: her husband; her children, Stephen (Peg) Schmitz of Cedar Rapids, Joseph (Elena) Schmitz and Elizabeth (Doug) Decker, both of Independence, Michael (Tammy) Schmitz of Waverly, Tony (Claire) Schmitz of Chicago and Jim Schmitz of Independence; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, two sisters, Iona Copenhaver of Rowley and Betty Lyon of Independence; a brother, Keith Megonigle of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Jock Megonigle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Reiff Family Center and Funeral Home in Independence, with a 3 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish vigil service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be sent to the Mary Jo Schmitz Memorial Fund, care of BankIowa, 230 First St. E, Independence 50644, or to St. John’s Elementary School, 314 Third St. N.E., Independence 50644.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Mary Jo enjoyed spending time helping on the family farm, gardening, canning food, and playing cards with her close friends.
