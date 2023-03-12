Mary Jo Kaiser

July 11, 1938-March 1, 2023

Mary Jo Kaiser, 84, of Milan, Tennessee, previously of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Jackson – Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

She was born July 11, 1938 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Lanning) Logan. Mary Jo married Robert C. Kaiser on August 16, 1959. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wartburg College and went on to work many years in respiratory therapy.

Mary Jo's strong faith in Jesus Christ was paramount and was reflected by her generosity and hospitality to others. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband; two daughters, Kim (Dan) Rodamaker and Deb (Jeff) Hudspeth; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bob (Mary Lynn) Logan, Terry Logan; a sister-in-law, Betty (Tom) Rowlett; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Nicole Hudspeth; a great grandson, Elliott Scott; and a nephew, Jeff Logan.

A private family Celebration of Life service was held on Friday, March 3, at Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan, Tennessee.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Condolences may be sent to 1149 Broad Street, Milan, Tennessee 38358.