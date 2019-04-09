(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Mary Jo Hunchis, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 7, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Mason City, daughter of Thomas and Frances (Brady) Hayes. She married John Hunchis on June 15, 1957, in Clear Lake.
She graduated from Ventura High School in 1952 and earned her degree in dental hygiene from Marquette University. She worked at Manly State Bank and later at Principal Financial Group in Mason City. She served for many years as secretary of the school board for the North Central School District in Manly.
Survived by: three daughters, Mary (Jim) Stichter of Cedar Falls, Fran (Randy) Maakestad of Plano, Texas, and Julie (Roger) Morrison of Omaha, Neb.; a son, John (Candee) Hunchis of Northwood; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Stephen’s the Witness Catholic Student Center, Cedar Falls, with private burial in Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also for one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Mary Jo enjoyed golfing, playing the piano and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s school and athletic events. She was an avid bowler and bridge player. Throughout her life, Mary Jo loved gardening and her passion was tea roses. Mary Jo’s Catholic faith sustained her through her life.
