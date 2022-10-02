Mary Jo Dinnebier Elbert

April 24, 1940-September 29, 2022

WATERLOO-Mary Jo Dinnebier Elbert, 82, of Waterloo, died Thursday, September 29, at New Aldaya Lifescapes.

She was born April 24, 1940, in Jesup, the daughter of Joe and Elise Westergard Dinnebier. She married Gordon Elbert on November 18, 1961 in Reinbeck.

Mary Jo was baptized on January 23, 1944, at American Lutheran Church in Jesup and confirmed on May 30, 1954, at Union Congregational Church in Reinbeck. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1958 and from Pitzes Beauty School on May 16, 1959. She was employed as a licensed beautician at Pitzes.

Mary Jo was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, and was a part of the Women of Faith. Mary Jo enjoyed being a part of vacation Bible school, Christmas bags and Easter eggs for Sunday school children. She was a lifelong Cubs fan, enjoyed bridge club, card club, Friday dinner with close friends, an avid bowler, volunteer at Sartori Hospital and helped her best friend, Marilyn, at the Candy Kitchen in Cedar Falls. It was a big joy for her to watch her kids and grandkids play sports.

Survivors include: her husband, Gordon of Waterloo; her children, Jeffrey Elbert of Sioux Falls, SD, Martin (Tresa) Elbert of Waterloo, and Amy (Dave) Elbert Brissette of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Shane (Nicole) Elbert, Aaron (Brianna) Elbert, Tylar Beenken, Hailie Beenken, Justin Brissette, and Sarah (Ashley) Howard; her great-grandchildren, Elena, Emilia, Collins, Emily, and Lincoln; her sisters, Loma Lusthoff of Cedar Falls and Betty Schmidt of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Joann Dinnebier.

Services: 10:30 am Wednesday, October 5, at Faith Lutheran Church with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-8 pm Tuesday, October 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also 9-10:30 am Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, New Aldaya Lifescapes, or St. Croix Hospice.

