October 25, 1931-September 25, 2019
The eldest child of Louis Vollenweider and Gladys Vollenweider, Mary Jean was born in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
She graduated from Mercy Nursing School in Dubuque, Iowa. Mary Jean married Roger McLaughlin in 1955.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth McLaughlin Schlechter, Ellen McLaughlin Wadsworth, Eileen McLaughlin Morris, and John McLaughlin. Her siblings, Janice Stayer, Bill Vollenweider, Robert Vollenweider, and Gary Vollenweider. And by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary McLaughlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.