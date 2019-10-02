{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

October 25, 1931-September 25, 2019

The eldest child of Louis Vollenweider and Gladys Vollenweider, Mary Jean was born in Waterloo.

She graduated from Mercy Nursing School in Dubuque, Iowa. Mary Jean married Roger McLaughlin in 1955.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth McLaughlin Schlechter, Ellen McLaughlin Wadsworth, Eileen McLaughlin Morris, and John McLaughlin. Her siblings, Janice Stayer, Bill Vollenweider, Robert Vollenweider, and Gary Vollenweider. And by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

