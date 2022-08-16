April 21, 1933-August 12, 2022

JESUP-Mary Jean Ehr, 89 years old of Jesup, IA died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Lexington Place in Independence, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with burial at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m., and Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

Mary Jean was born April 21, 1933, at Gilbertville, IA, the daughter of Jacob B. Schmitz and Laura (Phillips) Schmitz. On September 1, 1953, she was united in marriage to Ronald Michael Ehr at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, IA. Mary Jean was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America in Jesup and Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville. She worked 17 years at the St. Athanasius School Lunchroom and volunteered at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Mary Jean is survived by one daughter, Patricia Balko of Cottage Grove, MN; one son, Michael (Susan) Ehr of Jesup, IA; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one brother, Ray (Marian) Schmitz of Jesup, IA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; also, her parents, and two sisters, Celeste Schares and Mardell Schmitz.

