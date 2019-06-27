(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Jean Dickson, 83, died Monday, June 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Independence, daughter of Marley and Marion (Dunlap) De Haven. She married Paul Dickson on July 12, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church of Waterloo.
She was a graduate of West High School in Waterloo and earned her teaching degree from the Iowa State Teacher’s School (UNI). Mary Jean taught in the Manchester and La Porte City School Districts until 1961 when she became a full-time mother and homemaker. In 1985, she earned another degree from UNI in women’s studies. Once her children were grown, Mary Jean worked at the Lutheran Home, as a substitute teacher at Kinder Care and for St. John Lutheran Church as a preschool assistant and in the front office. She was an active member at St. John until moving into NewAldaya Lifescapes, where she attended Sunday services.
Survived by: her husband; a son, David (Lisa Sundell) Dickson of Boulder, Colo.; two daughters, Lynda (Jon) Loy of Waterloo and Janet (Gary) Martinson of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Audra (Chip) Andrew of Texas, Madison DeWitt of La Porte City, Hannah and Natasha Dickson of Boulder and Collin Loy of Waterloo; and a great-grandchild, Carson Andrew.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at the NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and one hour before services Monday at NewAldaya.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Mary Jean loved gardening, canning, crafting with her children and was an avid sewer. She decorated for all the holidays and served an elaborate Christmas buffet. She was an avid letter writer and collected inspirational messages and poems to include with each letter. She had a passion for making custom calendars for her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.