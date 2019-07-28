(1949-2019)
WATERLOO — Mary Jean Colton, 70, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 23, at Pillar of Cedar Valley.
She was born March 5, 1949, in Manchester, daughter of Don A. and Bernadine H. Burgett Colton.
Mary Jean attended Lowell Elementary in Waterloo and graduated from River Hills School in Cedar Falls. She retired after working several years in retail for Goodwill Industries.
Survived by: a brother, Paul (Marjorie) Colton of Cedar Falls; two nephews, Don (Stephanie) Colton and Ron (Jen) Colton, both of Waterloo; a great-nephew, Samuel Colton, and a great-niece, Abby Colton, both of Waterloo; and special pets Rusty and Chewie.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in County Corners Cemetery, Strawberry Point. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today, July 28, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family for a fund to be determined at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Mary Jean enjoyed watching her TV programs, collecting souvenir spoons and Elvis memorabilia.
