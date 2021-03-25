Mary Jane White

VILLA RICA-Mary Jane Lewin White, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1942 to her late parents, Elmer and Gertrude Lewin. Mrs. White lived on St. Simons Island for most of her life where she lived the life of the fruits of the spirit. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, and had a green thumb. Mary was self employed for many years and a member of Hearts on Fire Church in Powder Springs, GA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond White Sr.