(1929-2020)
Mary Jane (Tabor) Proctor, 91, died at home on July 7, 2020. She was born February 12, 1929 in Baldwin, Iowa.
She graduated from high school and went to Cornell College in Mount Vernon. She graduated from nursing school in Iowa City and met her husband, Fred Proctor.
Jane had a passion for nursing and enjoyed working night shifts at one of the local hospitals. She devoted her life energy to her family.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Keven), and her sons Steve (Jan) and John (Pilar). Jane has four grandchildren Nate, Kelsey, Alan, and Paola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister, her husband, Fred, and two daughters, Susan and Kimberly.
Services: Due to COVID – 19, there will be a private family celebration of life, followed by interment at the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Jane’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all of the people who have called to say how much they have loved Jane through the years. We know that she will be sorely missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com.
