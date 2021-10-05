December 8, 1935-October 2, 2021
WATERLOO-Mary Jane Patten, 85, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born on December 8, 1935, in her family home in Waterloo, the daughter of Paul and Lorena (Bernardy) Huch. Mary Jane graduated from East High School in 1955. She married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Robert Wayne Patten, on August 31, 1956. Together they raised 5 children and shared a love for life and traveling. She loved her kids and many grand kids, spending as much time with them as possible. Mary Jane was a life time member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she worked as a secretary to the Priests for 25 years. She loved her work through the church and helped provide strength and support to many people over those years. She continued volunteering her time there long after retirement. She particularly enjoyed organizing funeral lunches. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters, Madonna Dial and Pauline Eilers. She is survived by her husband; 5 children, Sherie (Mike) Taylor, Terri (Grant) Glidewell, Chuck (Mia) Patten, Jodi (Kurt) Wieck, and Scott (Tamara) Patten; 10 grandchildren, Casey (Lindsay) Taylor, Courtney (Zech) Ward, Jennifer Glidewell, Aaron (Hillary) Brandon Patten, Morgan (Joshua) Crawford, Paige (Travis) Hansen, Nicholas (Lauren) Patten, and Danika Patten; 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Evelyn Hurlbert and Barbara Hugh; and a brother, William Huch. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:30 AM, and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The visitation will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
