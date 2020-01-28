Mary Jane Miller, 79, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on January 24, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona.
Mary Jane was born in Sheldon, Iowa to Wayne and Evelyn McNutt. She leaves her son, Michael (Shari) of Polk City, Iowa and daughter, Sarah Hamrock (Jason) of Gilbert, Arizona and four grandsons.
Mary Jane had a servant heart. She lived a full life and left her mark with style, love, and grace. She was an educator, a fashion and beauty consultant, an avid volunteer, a baker, a crafter, an antique collector, and a servant of Jesus. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Central Christian Church - Gilbert Campus Student Center: 965 E. Germann, Gilbert, Arizona 85297.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to UMOM in memory of Mary Jane Miller, https:/umom.orgonate/ or UMOM New Day Centers: 3333 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.
