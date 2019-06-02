(1928-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Mary Jane Henze, 90, of Grand JiVante in Ackley, formerly of Grundy Center, died Thursday, May 30, after a lengthy illness.
She was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Lincoln Township, Grundy Center, daughter of August and Grace (Rozevink) Steinmeyer. On March 20, 1948, she married Ferdinand “Fred” Henze. He preceded her in death.
Mary graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the farm north of Grundy Center. She spent 68 years on the farm, just ¼ mile from where she was born and raised. In recent years, Mary moved to the Assisted Living Apartments at Grand JiVante.
Mary was a member of the Gospel Hall in Stout.
Survived by: her son, Gary D. (Bonnie) Henze of Grundy Center; a son-in-law, Ron Karsjens of Austinville; 11 grandchildren, Marcie (Jim) Brandt, Dulci Arends, Monica (Ryan) Kuper, Jessica (Brad) Benning, Gary L. Henze, Amy (Shawn) Heitland, Brad (Trish) Karsjens, Maria (Brad) Hartkopp, Jarred (Amy) Frey, Misty (Joe) Hunt and Adam Karsjens; 29 great-grandchildren, Ashley (John) Morton and Jake Brandt (Kasey Monroe), Levi Arends (Megan Janssen), Patrick and Victoria Kuper, Hanna, Lane and William Benning, Brylie and Aubryn Henze; Samantha (Oscar) Brophy, Austin, Sawyer, Aiden Heitland, Lessa Karsjens (Dylan) Padjett and Maeve Karsjens, Jamie Frey (Nick Hayner), Brooke, Ashley, Kaylee and Lacie Hartkopp, Hope Frey (Jacob Ackerman); Courtney, Isabella, Mary Ann Winters, Jaxon and Jordyn Hunt, Elizabeth and Margaret Karsjens;six great-great-grandchildren, Hailey Smith, Kameri Hayner, Saige and Olivia Brophy, Landon Morton and Eligah Padgett; two brothers, Marvin (Joyce) Steinmeyer, James (Janice) Steinmeyer; five sisters, JoAnn Wrage, Barbara Wical Huntley, Alice Kolthoff, Rozella (Lary) Riebkes and Wonda (Larry) Sovereign; a sister-in-law, Arlene Steinmeyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Kathie Karsjens; a great-grandson, Tyler Frey; her parents; stepfather, Leland Bingham; a sister, Anna Mae Meyers; brothers August Steinmeyer and Alvin Dean at infancy; and a stepsister, Janet Bean.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Stout Gospel Hall, Stout, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg at approximately 1:30 p.m. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center.
Memories of Mary and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Mary enjoyed gardening, bird watching, canning, sewing, baking and raising their children. Her greatest joy was time with family and friends. She loved surprise visits and enjoyed sharing a cup of coffee or tea. She was known for several treats, especially her cinnamon rolls or dinner rolls with homemade jam.
