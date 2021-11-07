September 29, 1932-October 22, 2021

URBANDALE-Mary Jane (Hechler) Lambert, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa. Mary was born on September 29, 1932, in Keokuk, Iowa and graduated from Keokuk High School. Mary Jane married John Lambert on April 17th, 1956, and raised three children in the Cedar Falls, Iowa community. In 1983, they relocated to the Des Moines area where she resided until the time of her passing.

Prior to the birth of her children, Mary Jane worked as an AT&T telephone operator and later, as a salesperson at JC Penney. She then focused on being a mother and homemaker, helping to settle the family in Peoria, IL, Ottumwa, Fort Dodge, Cedar Falls and West Des Moines, Iowa. In each of these communities, she quickly developed a close group of friends and neighbors. When her children were older, she went back to work at a picture framing studio and later, was well loved as “Mary the Ham Lady” at Honey Sweet Foods where she worked alongside her son. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzle books and cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones. She loved to spend time with her children and their friends, including ISU tailgates, Veishea parties and mother/daughter trips. However, her greatest joys were her grandchildren who have countless memories of playing bingo, cards, and board games with Nanny, particularly during their annual family vacation in Galena, Illinois.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Ralph and Rosemary Hechler; a sister, Sally Petty and a brother, Ralph Hechler. She is survived by sons Bruce Lambert of Des Moines, Iowa and David (Julie) Lambert of Geneva, Illinois as well as a daughter, Linda LaCoste of Fort Worth, Texas; her cherished grandchildren, Samantha, Jackson, Tanner, William and Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Mary’s family and friends will greatly miss her ever present humor and sass for which she was well known.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 12th, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Nazareth, 4600 Meredith Dr., Des Moines, Iowa 50310. There will also be a visitation on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Church of All Saints, 310 S. 9th St., Keokuk, Iowa 52632. A burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery where Mary and John will be interned together.

Memorial gifts may be made to Taylor House Hospice at https://www.unitypoint.org/desmoines/online-donation.aspx

