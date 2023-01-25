September 20, 1935-January 22, 2023

JESUP–Mary Jane Delagardelle, 87, of Jesup, IA, and formerly of Dunkerton, IA, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville, IA. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Parish rosary at 3:30p.m., Thursday. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Mary was born September 20, 1935, in Waterloo, the daughter of Emil Girsch and Agatha (Weber) (Youngblut) Girsch. On November 9, 1954, she was united in marriage to Norbert Phillip Delagardelle in Gilbertville. Mary and Norbert farmed north of Dunkerton, where they raised two sons. They moved off the farm nine years ago to Jesup, where she remained a resident until her passing. Mary was a wonderful homemaker, baker and cook for her family. She also loved working in her gardens, especially her flower gardens. Most of all, she was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Norbert Delagardelle of Jesup; two sons, Tom (Jody) of Dunkerton and Bill (Julie) of Dunkerton; five grandchildren, Troy (Rachel) Delagardelle, Brett (Holly) Delagardelle, Amy (Ryan) Thacher, Jenna (Neal) Beck, Phillip (Morgan) Delagardelle; 13 great grandchildren, Hailey, Blake, Carter, Avery, Maci, Addi, Brynlynn, Brooklee, Beckett, Jensen, Louis, Jayden and Brooks; a sister-in-law, Teresa (Peter) Brustkern of Gilbertville, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Mark, August “Augie” and Joseph “Joe” Girsch; and one sister, Mildred “Millie” Canfield.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.