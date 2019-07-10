{{featured_button_text}}
Mary J. Schoof

Mary Schoof

(1932-2019)

WATERLOO – Mary Jane Jacobs Schoof, 86, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, July 8.

She was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Bertha (Heutink) Jacobs. On June 12, 1952, she married Harry R. Schoof at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died April 26, 1991.

She graduated from West High School in 1951. Mary worked for Drs. Acker and Corton, Dr. Panegos, Dr. Piburn, and Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center until her retirement in 1997. She has been living with her daughter's family for the past nine years.

Survivors include: her daughter, Jane (Fred) Hemenway of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Sara Kipp of Waterloo, Charlie (Erin) Kipp of Dewar, Missy (Ken) Lisenby of Evansdale and Vince Hemenway of Waterloo; six great-grandchildren, Joshua Thorp, Hailey and Taylor Kipp, and Ashley, Holly and Shawna Jones; and a great-great-granddaughter, Lilly.

Services: A small, informal gathering of family and friends will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at her daughter's home, 1221 Dearborn Ave., Waterloo 50707, in Maywood addition. Mary was cremated and will be interred with family at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Mary's greatest loves were her family and her dogs, Dukee and Callilou. She'd do anything for anyone, and her motto was, “What can I do for you?” She was the kindest, sweetest, best mom, grandma and friend ever, and was dearly loved by all.

