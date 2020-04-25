Mary J. O'Brien

(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Johanna O’Brien, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Ridgeway, daughter of Leo and Marie Novak Donovan. She was a graduate of OLVA Academy in Waterloo. Mary married Richard O’Brien on Jan. 6, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo; he died Dec. 17, 2001.
She worked at Rath Packing Co., 3M Company, and Washington County, Minn., School District.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: a son, Steven (Marcia) O’Brien of Waterloo; two daughters, Helen (Doug) Archibald of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Joan (Jim) Siebers of Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren, Matt (Christy) O’Brien of Waterloo, Melissa O’Brien of Waterloo, Sarah Kosmoski of Hastings, Minn., Brian Archibald of Cottage Grove, Minn., Ben (Bailey Smolarek) Siebers of Madison, Wis., and Ellen (Chuck Ansbacher) Siebers of Hudson, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Leora Andorf of Cedar Falls; a brother, Pat (Mary) Donovan of Ridgeway, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Richard; a son, Tom O’Brien; two sisters, Virginia McMahon and Rita Barsness; and a brother, Dennis Donovan.
Services: Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
We are all so grateful to have had this generous, loving, kind, sassy, funny Mom, Grandma, Aunt, friend in our lives. May she live in our happy memories.
