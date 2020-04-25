Mary J. O'Brien

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1926-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Mary Johanna O’Brien, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 24, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Ridgeway, daughter of Leo and Marie Novak Donovan. She was a graduate of OLVA Academy in Waterloo. Mary married Richard O’Brien on Jan. 6, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo; he died Dec. 17, 2001.

She worked at Rath Packing Co., 3M Company, and Washington County, Minn., School District.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: a son, Steven (Marcia) O’Brien of Waterloo; two daughters, Helen (Doug) Archibald of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Joan (Jim) Siebers of Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren, Matt (Christy) O’Brien of Waterloo, Melissa O’Brien of Waterloo, Sarah Kosmoski of Hastings, Minn., Brian Archibald of Cottage Grove, Minn., Ben (Bailey Smolarek) Siebers of Madison, Wis., and Ellen (Chuck Ansbacher) Siebers of Hudson, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Leora Andorf of Cedar Falls; a brother, Pat (Mary) Donovan of Ridgeway, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.