Mary J. Keys

CEDAR FALLS — Mary Joanne Keys, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Western Home Communities – Deery Suites.

She was born April 2, 1934, in Chanute, Kan., daughter of Milton and Lena (Stich) Greve. She married William M. Keys on May 4, 1953, in Chanute.

She graduated from Altoona (Kan.) High School in 1951. She was employed as a phone operator with Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Chanute and retired in 2010 as office coordinator after 25 years of service at the University of Northern Iowa. She served as past president of the Waterloo Deanery Council of Catholic Women (ACCW); served at St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls as school board member and CCD teacher. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: her husband, William of Cedar Falls; nine children, Teresa (Doug) Hall of Brookings, S.D., Mary Catherine (Perry) Goodman, Jane (Merv) Sires and Margaret (Jeff) Rae, all of Cedar Falls, Michael (Kathy) Keys of Waterloo, Milissa (Rick) Wright of Janesville, BethAnne (Craig) Briney of Winterset, Karl (Shelli) Keys of Martelle and Stephen (Andrea) Keys of Waterloo; 32 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Greve of Thayer, Kan.; a sister, Geneva (Don) Wilkes of Derby, Kan.; three nieces; six nephews; and long time friend, Maxine Veatch of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: a son, Joseph William Keys; a brother, George Milton Greve Jr. and infant brother, Charles Francis Greve; a sister-in-law, Betty Greve; a brother-in-law, Don Wilkes; a nephew; and a grandson.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at the church, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation also for one before services. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or Birthright of Cedar Falls.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Mary J. Keys
