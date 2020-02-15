(1940-2020)
INDEPENDENCE — Mary J. Johnson, 79, of Independence, died at home Thursday, Feb. 13, after a recent battle with cancer.
She was born May 9, 1940, on her family farm in rural Winthrop, daughter of Maurice and Corrine (Miller) Sherren. On Jan. 1, 1959, she married Darwin D. Johnson at Congregational Church in Winthrop.
Mary was a 1957 graduate of Winthrop High School. She was a nursing aide at Willard Hospital in Manchester until 1959. She and her husband made their home on her family farm in Winthrop. In 1962 they moved to Independence and started Johnson Appliance, where for many years they sold and repaired appliances until their retirement in 2014. Mary managed the store’s bookkeeping while raising children. They purchased the family farm in 1977 where Mary and Darwin farmed 160 acres and maintained a large garden, canned fruits and vegetables, and mowed acres of lawn up until this year.
Mary was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church in Independence for many years, playing the organ for Sunday services and helping with the church’s weekly Friday food events.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Mark Johnson of Chicago; a son-in-law, Tony Rouse of Independence; a sister-in-law, Dr. Anne Sherren of Lombard, Ill.; and brothers-in-law, Burdette (Ellyn) Johnson of Shell Rock and Rick (Shelly) Johnson of Independence.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Dawn Rouse; a brother, William Sherren; and a brother-in-law, Glenn Johnson.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Reiff Family Center in Independence, with burial at Wilson Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
From her early years in life Mary had learned the importance of caring for others. She spent years of her life caring for various family members who had fallen ill. She always put the needs of others first.
