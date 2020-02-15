Mary J. Johnson

Mary was a 1957 graduate of Winthrop High School. She was a nursing aide at Willard Hospital in Manchester until 1959. She and her husband made their home on her family farm in Winthrop. In 1962 they moved to Independence and started Johnson Appliance, where for many years they sold and repaired appliances until their retirement in 2014. Mary managed the store’s bookkeeping while raising children. They purchased the family farm in 1977 where Mary and Darwin farmed 160 acres and maintained a large garden, canned fruits and vegetables, and mowed acres of lawn up until this year.