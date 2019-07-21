(1922-2019)
WATERLOO — Mary Inez Welsh, 97, of Williamsburg, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 18, at Highland Ridge Care Center.
She was born Jan. 30, 1922, near Holbrook, daughter of Patrick and Mary “Mae” (Bryson) Welsh.
Inez graduated from Williamsburg High School and earned her teaching degree at Mount Mercy Junior College in Cedar Rapids. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls and a master’s degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. After teaching in country schools and Marengo School system, she taught at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo the last 37 years of her teaching career, retiring at age 65.
Inez attended St. Michael’s Church in Holbrook, Queen of Peace in Waterloo and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williamsburg.
Survived by: two sisters-in-law, Donna Welsh of Iowa City and Ramona Welsh of Cedar Rapids; seven nephews, Kenneth Garringer, Raymond Garringer, Paul Garringer, David Welsh, Pat Welsh, Mike Welsh and Greg Welsh; and 11 nieces, Mary Grimm, Diana Powers, Jan Fick, Cathy Burkholder, Debbie Blood, Helen Mulligan, Teresa Plotz, Jeanie Kruse, Margaret Welsh, Carolyn Lewis and Marie Welsh.
Preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers, Paul, Leo, Earl and Eugene Welsh; a sister, Anne Garringer; and a niece, Patty Garringer.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williamsburg, with burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Holbrook. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today at Powell Funeral Home, Williamsburg, with a prayer service at 3 p.m.
Memorials: to Friends of Old St. Michael’s.
Condolences may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
The joy of her life was her 19 nieces and nephews. She made each one feel like they were special and encouraged them to reach for their highest potential. She was dearly loved by all of her family, and will be greatly missed.
