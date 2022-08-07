April 27, 1955-August 3, 2022

Mary Hopkins, 67, of Waterloo, died August 3, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo, while under Care Initiatives Hospice. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 8th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 9th at 10:30 AM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be designated to your charity of choice.

Mary was born on April 27, 1955, to her parents Herman & Eleonora (Riechmann) Junker. She grew up in Evansdale, and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1973. After high school, Mary worked various jobs; she worked for a local restaurant, a military base in Wichita Falls, Texas, and most recently at Ravenwood nursing home, as a housekeeper. She met Kim Hopkins and the couple were married for 9 years, until his untimely passing.

She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, being around people, especially her friends at Camelot Senior Housing in Waterloo. She enjoyed cats, her favorite being her pet ‘Baby’. Although Mary never had a drink in her life, she was active in AA, often being a mentor to those in need. She made many friends and lasting relationships with the Black’s Support Group. She was outgoing, free spirited, and never met a stranger.

Mary is survived by her siblings Richard Junker of Offenbach, Germany, Ruth Riechmann and Floyd Junker, both of Waterloo; nephews Brian (Eva) Junker, Patrick (Claudia) Junker, Eric (Kristen) Junker and Carolyn (Troy) Burrell. She rejoins in heaven her parents Herman and Eleonora.