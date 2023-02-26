September 24, 1933-February 19, 2023
Mary Helen Van Hauen, 89, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Martin Care Center. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Mary was born September 24, 1933, to Peter and Tillie (Spree) Wildeboer in Butler County, Iowa. She attended Parkersburg High School, graduating in 1951. Mary was united in marriage to Lawrence Van Hauen on September 30, 1951 in Parkersburg, Iowa. During their marriage they were blessed with two sons, Larry and Tim. Throughout her career, Mary worked at various businesses including Rath Packing, Louie Dreyer Drugstore and Vicki Jo’s Clothing.
Mary enjoyed golfing, boating, bowling, camping, and making floral arrangements. After retirement, Lawrence and Mary enjoyed going on bus trips to casinos and wintering in Texas. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory are two sons Larry (Kim) Van Hauen of Camdenton, Missouri and Tim (Deb) Van Hauen of Canton, Michigan; five grandchildren Amy (Jesse) Recker, Aaron Van Hauen, Alaina (Jake) Young, Adam (Liz) Van Hauen and Abby Van Hauen; nine great-grandchildren; sister Sheryl Haats; and brothers Duane “Bud,” Jim, and Bob Wildeboer.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, parents Pete and Tillie, and sisters Bernice Fiala and Lillian Bauguess.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Per Mary’s wishes, the money will be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
