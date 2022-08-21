Mary Hay (Reichenbacker)

May 27, 1963-August 18, 2022

Mary (Reichenbacker) Hay, 59, of Denver and formerly of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home.

She was born May 27, 1963, in Waterloo, the daughter of Henry and Betty (Caughron) Reichenbacker.

Mary graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1982.

She had worked at North Star Community Services for many years. She had also previously worked at Goodwill Industries.

She had attended Heartland Vineyard Church. Mary enjoyed listening to classic rock music, embroidering, and making crafts.

Survived by two brothers, Dave Reichenbacker of Evansdale and Bob Reichenbacker of Waterloo; five sisters, Vicki (Tim) Ahrens of Waterloo, Becky (Randy) Ahrens of Sanger, TX, Connie (Russ) Garkow of Dunkerton, Lori (Todd) Borwig of Evansdale, and Tracy Gilfillan of Evansdale; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Katelyn Jolly.

Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Betty Reichenbacker; sister-in-law, Dolene Reichenbacker; niece, Whitney Seehusen.

Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Tower Park

Burial: Waterloo Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation, Exceptional Persons, Inc. (EPI) or UnityPoint Hospice

“I’ll miss you all!! Thanks for all the help.”

