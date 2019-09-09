{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Hall

(1928-2019)

CEDAR FALLS – Mary Hall, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 6, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

She was born to Peter and Martha Surly on March 28, 1928. She married Dale Martin Hall on June 3, 1947.

Mary worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing Facility in Waterloo. In retirement, she was active with her church and enjoyed celebrating her Norwegian heritage, including active involvement with The Sons of Norway.

Survived by: a daughter, Linda Goings of Cedar Rapids, two grandchildren, Matt Goings of Milwaukee and Jen Goings of Marion; and a daughter-in-law, Diane Czapla Hall of Indianola and her two children.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Glen, Ray and Clifford; her husband; and a son, Mark.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

