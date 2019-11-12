(1924-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Hilda (Frost) Delagardelle, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 9, at Affinity House in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 16, 1924, in Raymond, daughter of Matt and Cecelia (Phillips) Frost. She married Vincent Delagardelle on Aug. 22, 1944, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Raymond. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Mary and Vincent farmed together for many years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Rosary Society.
Survived by: her son, David (Beth) Delagardelle of Cedar Falls; four daughters, Anita (Phillip) Destival of Sumner, Marlys (Russ) Fischels of Independence, Annette (Dale) Montross of Dallas, Texas, and Joy (Jeff) Campbell of Ridgeway; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her daughter, Jolene (Dean) Miller; two sons, Michael and Wayne Delagardelle; four brothers, Edward, Irvin, Harold and Dale Frost; a sister, Marcella Kremer; and her grandson, Daniel Delagardelle.
Services: at noon Friday, Nov. 15, at Dahl-Van Hove Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a private family burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Mary was a great homemaker, baker and cook for her family and a Master Gardener. Mary was an avid card player. She enjoyed doing crafts with her friends at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Most of all, she was a wonderful and loving wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother.
