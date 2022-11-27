July 29, 1934-November 18, 2022

Mary Gross, 88, of Des Moines and formerly of Iowa Falls, IA, Sumner, IA, and McLean, VA, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Visitation will be at Bethany Lutheran Church on Saturday, December 3, 2022, beginning at 10:30 AM with services to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Union Cemetery following the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Refreshments to follow at Bethany Lutheran Church subsequent to the committal.

John and Zola (Kraft) Hansen joyfully welcomed Mary Christine (Hansen) Gross into their family on July 29, 1934. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1952 and from Cornell College in 1956 with a degree in biology. On October 11, 1959, Mary was united in marriage to Phil Gross in the Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls, beginning a true and beautiful partnership of over 60 years.

Highly intelligent and profoundly determined, Mary was a woman of diverse skills and interests. She was deeply proud of her contributions as an educator, teaching chemistry to nursing students and medical technicians. She managed several medical laboratories, and was subsequently in charge of medical lab inspections in the Washington, D.C. area. Mary was inducted into both the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and the American Association of Clinical Chemists. She was proud of her high professional standards. Further pursuing her passion as an educator, she worked as an adjunct professor at the Oscar B Hunter school of medical technology in Fairfax, VA, and taught at the American University in Washington, D.C. She was pleased to have worked for the Nobel Laureate Harvey Alter, whose work led to the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.

She proudly served our nation and the great state of Iowa as a staff assistant to Senator Grassley, later working in support of the Senate Finance Committee.

She dearly loved her friends, playing bridge, anything related to cats, and sharing good stories. She was a lifelong member of the Rebekahs. Mary Christine hailed from a more robust era—she recently recalled memories of her youth—being 6 years old before she lived in a home with electricity, and 10 before she enjoyed the “luxuries” of indoor plumbing. She was driving a tractor at 10 and used to race to disassemble and repair machinery around their family farm.

Mary is survived by her nephew Gary Alan Gross of Middletown, Rhode Island, great-nieces Ronnie Elisabeth Gross-Lewis of Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Savannah Jeanne Gross of Middletown, Rhode Island and Evangeline Lynn Gross of Middletown, Rhode Island, cousins Jack Alan and Marlene Gross of Chandler, Arizona and “bonus son” John Conrad of Conrad, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Phil, her parents John F. and Zola Hansen, her father-in-law the Hon. H.R. Gross, US House of Representatives, and mother-in-law Hazel (Webster) Gross, and brother-in-law Col. Alan Gross, USAF (ret.)

In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family prefers contributions to a charitable fund of the donor’s choice, or as follows: Hansen Family Hospital Foundation, 920 Oak South Oak Street, Iowa Falls, IA 50126