December 15, 1955-February 18, 2022

WAUKON-Mary “Genice” Easton, 66, of Waukon, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 18th at Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN from complications with Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome.

Born December 15, 1955 in Lake City, Iowa to James and Mary (Kalous) Nelsen. Mary and Cleatus Althoff married April 30th, 2016.

Mary graduated from Lohrville High School in 1974. She studied nursing at Hawkeye Community College and graduated with her LPN. She was employed at Mercy Medical and retired from Life Serve Waterloo, Iowa.

Survived by: her husband, Cleatus Althoff; four daughters, Tina Loper of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Shannon (Nick) Alexander of Caron City, Nevada, Lindsey (Matt) Holcomb of Waterloo, Iowa and Kimmi (Brandon) Swedberg of Waukee, Iowa; step-daughter, Alexa (Chris) Althoff; five grandchildren, Skylar Loper, Kearstin Loper, Cortana Alexander, Oaklynn Swedberg and Mila Swedberg; her sister, Patty (Brad) Lindquist; and brothers, Chris (Deb) Nelsen, Mike Nelsen, and Carl (Lori) Nelsen.

Preceded in death by: her parents, James and Mary Nelsen.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.