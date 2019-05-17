{{featured_button_text}}
Mary G. DeBerg

Mary DeBerg

(1926-2019)

GRUNDY CENTER — Mary Gertrude DeBerg, 92, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, May 14, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center.

She was born Oct. 23, 1926, in Colfax Township, daughter of Harm and Annie (Buskohl) Groote. She married Herman Edward DeBerg on June 21, 1949, at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death.

Herman and Mary worked side by side on the farm for many years. Mary was a member of Lincoln Center Church, Sunshine Circle, Dorcas and Ladies Fellowship.

Survived by: four children, Duane (Wanda) DeBerg of Sioux Falls, S.D., Leanne (Dave) Kilker of Green Mountain, Darlene (Larry) DeVries of Newhall and Alan (Carrie) DeBerg of Dike; 14 grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; five brothers, one in infancy, Benjamin, Ernest, Roy and Herman Groote; and a grandson, Nathaniel in infancy.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Orchard Hill Church, Grundy Center, with burial in Lincoln Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 17, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, and will continue for an hour before services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhome.com.

She had a wonderful sense of humor. Mary loved to attend her grandchildren’s events and even a phone call from them could brighten her day. She enjoyed family gatherings where she was able to cook and provide a meal for all. Her family truly meant the world to her.

