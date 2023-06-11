August 14, 1954-March 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Mary Frehse, 95, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born April 9, 1927 in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of Anton and Tereza Aplzcer Korb.

Mary graduated from high school in Stratton, Ontario.

She married Michael Charles Frehse on August 14, 1954 in Fort Frances, Ontario; he preceded her in death on September 29, 2004.

Mary was a baker for Waterloo Schools for many years until retiring.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mary was a lifelong animal lover starting at a young age from growing up on a farm. She loved nature and especially enjoyed spending summers with Michael at their cabin in Canada; they would fish and hike and visit relatives while there. In her free time, you could find Mary baking or tending to her gardens and canning food.

Survived by her daughter, Nancy Frehse of Waterloo; brother, Reuben Korb; sister, Margaret Beninger; and many other extended relatives.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; daughter, Debra Frehse; brothers, Frank and Anthony Korb; and sisters, Julia Wilson and Theresa Harvie.

Memorial Services: 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Memorial Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke at Tower Park

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society

Inurnment: Waterloo Cemetery

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.