CEDAR FALLS-Mary Frances Murphy, 60, of Cedar Falls, passed away July 3, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born September 6, 1960, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Kenneth and Frances (Smith) Murphy and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1978. Mary was self-employed owning the Cedar Falls Cleaning Company. Over the years, her loyal customers became more like family. Mary showed compassionate care for her clients through their own difficult times and had an uncanny ability to sense what people needed before generously providing, which made Mary a beloved friend and caregiver.

As hard as she worked, Mary had a fun and adventurous side too, and you could hear her laugh from the next block over. She loved to tailgate at Iowa State football games, cheer on the Cubs from the bleacher section in Wrigley Field, host her and Pat’s annual Sturgis Falls parade party, and travel with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed her trips to New Orleans, Houston, and Jamaica, but her all-time favorite trip was to Memphis, to walk in the footsteps of Elvis. Mary was incredibly lucky to have many close friends who shared her sense of adventure and were always up for some shenanigans. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.