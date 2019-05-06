Mary Frances (Gavigan) Anderson, age 78 of Wellman, Iowa, formerly from Waterloo, was called home on May 4, 2019.
She was born May 30, 1940 to Francis and Anne Schoenfisch Gavigan in Waterloo. Mary grew up in Waterloo and lived there all her life. She was the youngest of 5 siblings. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School class of 1959. She worked as a dental technician in her younger years and moved on to work at Chamberlain Manufacturing, before finally retiring from John Deere in 2003.
Mary was united in marriage to Ronald W. Anderson on September 23, 1967, in Longcaster, Mo. From this marriage they had one daughter, Kimberly Ann, and they later divorced.
She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church later moving to Queen of Peace in Waterloo. She was active in all church functions; choir, bake sales, funeral lunches and craft club. She loved making the fall stew for the fall dinners.
Mary moved to Mallard Point in Cedar Falls, Iowa in 2015. Mary made many friends and enjoyed all the activities the facility offered. In the fall of 2018, due to health reasons, she moved to Wellman, Iowa to be closer to her daughter and family and also for treatment at University Hospitals in Iowa City.
Mary Frances is survived by her daughter Kimberly Anderson-Norman (Kyle), 2 sisters Betty Jacobsen and Barb Fleshner both of Waterloo, two grandchildren Austin Norman of Wellman and Emilee Norman (Trent Tappan) of Riverside, Iowa; and her great grandson (love of her life ) Tate Tappan.
She is preceded in death by her mother Anne, father Francis; two brothers John and Tom Gavigan.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary Rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials can be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
