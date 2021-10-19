March 27, 1955-October 4, 2021

Mary Frances Benson, 66, of Dyersburg, TN passed from this life Monday, October 4, 2021 at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was born to the late Charles and Bernadine Homrighouse in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 27, 1955.

Mary has resided in Dyersburg for the last 21 years after spending time in California, Minnesota, and the earlier years of her life in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was of the Christian belief. Mary had a tremendous love for animals, especially dogs. She worked for the photo lab at Walmart for 7 years and loved photography. Most of all Mary enjoyed talking and spending time with others.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by her husband, Greg Benson of Dyersburg, TN, her son, Isaiah (Heather) Schoeman of Blaine, MN; daughter, Ashley Ross of Dyersburg, TN; brother, Charles (Julie) Homrighouse of Cedar Falls, IA; sister, Cathie McCaffrey of Clarksville, IN; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be on Saturday Oct. 23 1pm-4pm @ Hilton Garden Inn—7213 Nordic Drive—Cedar Falls, IA (319)266-6611. Please do not send flowers and send a donation to your favorite animal shelter per Mary’s wishes.