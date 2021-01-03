February 6, 1932-December 18, 2020

Mary Fain, 88, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away of COVID-19 in Mansfield, OH on Dec. 18, 2020. Born in NYC, Mary was a classical music piano prodigy with a BA in music from UC-Berkeley and a Hertz Fellow who once was accompanist to Pablo Casals’ summer course.

Previously at KING FM in Seattle and KFAC in LA, Mary came to KUNI/KHKE in Cedar Falls in 1990 as Dir. of Classical Music and Sr. Fine Arts Producer where she constructed classical programming and supported live music in the Cedar Valley community. A skilled public broadcaster with a vast knowledge of classical music, Mary is remembered by listeners for her distinctive voice and interviewing skills. Those close to her delighted in her piano playing and cooking.

In addition to her passion for music, Mary loved animals, great food, and just causes. Mary traveled the world and had a strong zest for life. She leaves behind her niece Maddy Ellis and spouse Jim, her nephew Jonathan Fain and spouse Erin, grandnephews Rob, Ben, Danny, Max, Levi and Bram, grandniece Susan, and many beloved cousins and friends. Mary is predeceased by her parents and brother Hack.

To share a condolence and learn about the virtual service on Jan. 17, please go to https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituary/mary-fain/.