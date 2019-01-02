Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Mary F. Decker, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Dec. 30, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes.

She was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Waterloo, daughter of Moses and Agnes (Weekley) Lemons. She married Robert L. Decker on Aug. 19, 1952, in Waterloo; he died Aug. 16, 1993.

Mary was a homemaker and a former member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Survived by: her children, Robert (Jody) Decker II of Waterloo, Steven (Kelly) Decker of Florida, Dennis (Mary) Decker and Kristi (Jeff) Decker, both of Waterloo, and Tom (Sharon) Benge of Rolfe; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and a sister, Madeline Allensworth of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; three grandchildren, twins Todd and Troy Decker and Darcie Decker; a brother, Robert Cronan; and three sisters, Maxine Lott, Evelyn Robertson and Yvonne Hanson.

Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Mary enjoyed flower gardening, collecting Boyd Bears, visiting with friends and spending time with her grandchildren. She knew how to find a bargain and loved to shop the local rummage sales.

Celebrate
the life of: Mary F. Decker
