November 30, 1953-November 9, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Mary Ellen Yusko, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

She was born November 30, 1953 in Waterloo, daughter of William P. Steimel and Norma (Cavanaugh) Steimel. Mary Ellen graduated from Hudson High School in 1972. She attended Ellsworth Community College.

She married Mark Yusko on May 10, 1980 at Saint Patrick’s Church in Cedar Falls. Mary Ellen and Mark are the proud parents of Lisa Yusko, Elizabeth Yusko, and Matthew (Eulalia) Yusko, granddaughter Isabella.

Mary Ellen worked for John Deere, Medical Associates, Sartori Hospital and retired from Mercy One in Cedar Falls. Mary Ellen’s passions in her life were her family, antiquing, gardening and bird watching.

Survivors include: her husband, Mark, and their children; her mother, Norma Steimel; two sisters, Paula Steimel and Kathleen Steimel; her niece Laura (Jason) Hoodjer and son’s; her nephews, Brian (Mark) Rowe-Barth; and her two brothers-in-law, Duane and Robert Yusko.

Preceded in death by: her father, William P. Steimel; her sister, Julia Barth, her brother-in-law, Donald Barth; and in-Iaws, Steven and Mary Yusko.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.