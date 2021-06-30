May 28, 1941-June 27, 2021

Mrs. Mary Ellen Tonkin, 80, passed away on June 27, 2021. She was the wife of Robert Tonkin. They shared 58 years together.

Born in Bassett, Nebraska, she was the daughter of George and Neva (Zahl) Minnig. She attended Stuart High School (1959) where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She attended Hastings College (1963) and received her teaching degree. She loved teaching and taught at both Kittrell and Logan Junior in Waterloo. She returned to college again and received her masters in counseling from the University of Northern Iowa (1991). She was employed at Medical Associates as a mental health counselor for 10 years. She touched many lives in this position and continued to be an “on call” counselor for her family and friends up to her passing.