WATERLOO-Mary Ellen (Snyder) Hellman of Waterloo, Iowa went to be with the Lord on February 14th, 2022. She was born to Loma Armstrong and Kenneth Snyder on May 11, 1943, in Cresco, Iowa. She graduated from Columbus in 1961, attended Young Beauty School, and worked as a hair stylist. She met the love of her life, Ron, and they married July 25, 1964. Together they raised 9 children and were blessed with 26 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, with a fifth on the way. Their home was filled with love and laughter. Many family memories were also shared at Lake Ponderosa.Mary Ellen humbly worked as a servant for Christ and was known for sharing her faith and love with all. Examples include CCD teacher, Faith Sharer at Columbus, prayer line intercessor, Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Daughters volunteer, Perpetual Adoration worshipper, Marriage Couple sponsor, and Meals on Wheels volunteer. She also worked with the Catholic Diocese to provide food, shelter, and ministry to the homeless and generously donated to numerous charities.