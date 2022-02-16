 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ellen (Snyder) Hellman

  • 0
Mary Ellen (Snyder) Hellman

May 11, 1943-February 14, 2022

WATERLOO-Mary Ellen (Snyder) Hellman of Waterloo, Iowa went to be with the Lord on February 14th, 2022. She was born to Loma Armstrong and Kenneth Snyder on May 11, 1943, in Cresco, Iowa. She graduated from Columbus in 1961, attended Young Beauty School, and worked as a hair stylist. She met the love of her life, Ron, and they married July 25, 1964. Together they raised 9 children and were blessed with 26 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, with a fifth on the way. Their home was filled with love and laughter. Many family memories were also shared at Lake Ponderosa.Mary Ellen humbly worked as a servant for Christ and was known for sharing her faith and love with all. Examples include CCD teacher, Faith Sharer at Columbus, prayer line intercessor, Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Daughters volunteer, Perpetual Adoration worshipper, Marriage Couple sponsor, and Meals on Wheels volunteer. She also worked with the Catholic Diocese to provide food, shelter, and ministry to the homeless and generously donated to numerous charities.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Loma and Kenneth Snyder, in-laws Marie and Victor Hellman, brother Garry Snyder, brothers-in-law Eldridge Hicks and Richard Hellman, and his wife, Darlene.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Ron Hellman; siblings Joseph (Pat) Snyder, Sally Hicks, Edward (Shari) Snyder, Rhoda (Mark) Campbell, Kenneth (Shelly) Snyder; in-laws Anaruth Snyder, Vicki (Wayne) Tapper, Joe (Helen) Hellman, Judy (Jerry) Kayser, and Jim Hellman; children Steve (Teresa) Hellman, Rhoda (Larry) Goldberg, Randy (Cindy) Hellman, Kevin (Theresa) Hellman, Matt (Jen) Hellman, Brenda (Todd) Bush, Ronnie Hellman, Rebecca (Jeremy Landa) Hellman, David (Kelly) Hellman; her grandchildren Courtney (Joao) Carvalho, Tyler (Lexus) Moore, Brittney (Bradley) Mickunas, Susana (Travis) McIlhenny, Alexis, Jesse, Maria, Christian, Mandy, Alyssa, Evan, Megan, Zachary, Cody, Adam, Izzy, Hunter, Bailey, Ben, Jonah, Sofia, Madison, Evy, Gracie, Ella, Drake; and great-grandchildren Leylan, Oliver, Connor and Remi.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue at the church for one hour before services on Saturday.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stick to new habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News