May 17, 1938-April 10, 2021
Mary Ellen (Leavitt) Matthies died April 10, 2021 of congestive heart failure in Lisle, IL. She was born May 17, 1938 to Eloise and Charles Leavitt. She grew up in Cedar Falls where her father taught at ISTC/UNI . She graduated in 1956 from Cedar Falls High School and in 1960 from the State College of Iowa. After teaching four years in Davenport, she married Rich Matthies in 1965. They lived for decades in Oak Park, IL where Rich was a Dean/guidance counselor at the high school. Mary Ellen worked first as a volunteer, then as a paid employee for the Oak Park Regional Housing Center. She was “critical to the founding “of this acclaimed agency which discovered ways to prevent blockbusting and promote integrated housing in the western Chicago suburbs. Any memorials can be directed to this nonprofit organization or the League of Women Voters/Chicago. She and Rich were VERY devoted parents and grandparents. One CFHS close friend concluded: “She was a good friend to EVERYBODY.”
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Cook of Waterloo, her son Kent (Kristin) and their two sons, Micah and Ellis, living in Philadelphia, and her daughter Kristin (Mark) Angel of Villa Park, IL. Her great grandfather was early Waterloo pioneer John Leavitt. Mary Ellen and Rich attended a ceremony held by the National Park Service in Claremont, Massachusetts in 2004 when John Leavitt’s childhood home and that of his uncle were declared National Historic Landmark Underground Railroad Houses.
