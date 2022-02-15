WATERLOO-Mary Ellen Hellman, 78, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.