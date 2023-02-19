July 7, 1929- February 15, 2023

WATERLOO-Mary Ellen Ford, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She was born July 7, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Edward and Anna Roethler Hall. Mary attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. She married Clarence Ford Jr. on June 21, 1947, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He died April 8, 2008.

Mary was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for over 69 years. She helped at Youth Bingo, Cattle Congress and UNI for various events.

Mary was known as the “Scrubbie Lady.” She made over 18,000 kitchen scrubbies since 1976. She enjoyed playing Bingo and visiting the casino once in a while.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl (Mike) Jacobsen of Dysart, Kathy Ford of Denver, IA, Debbie (Duane) Kent of Holt, MO, Cindy Moats of Port Aransas, TX, and Becky Ford-Davis (Chris Doepke) of Denver, IA; 12 grandchildren: Scott (Veronica), Jennifer (Jeremia), Lisa (Roger), Nick (Amy), Travis (Brent), Annie Jo (David), Spencer (Alexa), Rachel (Nick), David Jr. (Jordan), Molly Lou, Alexis (Luke) and Andrew; and 17 great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; son, Ron Ford; and son in law, David Moats.

Services will be 10:30 AM, Monday, February 20, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before the services.

Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or UnityPoint Hospice.

Arrangements made by Locke on 4th.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.