Mary Campbell

(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — Mary Ellen Campbell, 85, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 14.

She was born March 5, 1934, in Lexington, Miss., daughter of Earlie and Maggie (Downer) Thomas.

Mary moved to Waterloo where she married Murray Montgomery on June 29, 1959. He preceded her in death. She also married Bartow Campbell in 1989, who preceded her in death.

Mary was employed at Schoitz Hospital and John Deere where she retired from in November 1998. She was a former member of the Payne AME Church, then joined the Mount Carmel M.B. Church, where she was involved in Sunday School, Usher Board, Mission and Mother’s Board until her health declined.

Survivors: three sons, Murray Lee and Gary Montgomery of Waterloo, and Craig (Pam) Montgomery of Louisville, Ky.; three daughters, Ellis Jean Montgomery of Texas, and Barbara (Kelvin Zanders) Riley and Janet (John) Campbell of Waterloo; five stepchildren, Lester and Albert (Marilyn) Campbell of Waterloo, Jerry Campbell of Kansas City, Mo., Mary Alice (Giles) Wright of Atlanta, Ga., and Pearline Campbell of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers, Sam (Linda) Thomas and Rev. Milton (Marguerite) Thomas of Denver, Colo.; four sisters, Maggie (Joel) Elliott, Rose (Rev. William) Perkins and Caroline (Jessie) Loveless, all of Waterloo, and Ada (Garland) Osborne of Denver, Colo.; special sister-in-love, Mo. Ella Thomas; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three godchildren; special dear friend, Bro. Willie James Wright.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Henry, Earlie and Rev. T.F. Thomas; two sisters, Georgia and Bertha; and five stepchildren, Bartow Jr., Leonard, Doris, Ruby and Betty Campbell-Frazier.

Memorials: to the family at 1009 Manson, where they will receive visitors.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

She received Christ at an early age in Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Durant, Miss. Everyone would love to hear her say her prayers to the Lord. Her favorite pasttimes were: cooking, gardening, traveling/shopping and especially being with family. Her favorite sayings: O My Land, ANYWAY, and I Justa Say.

