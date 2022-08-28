April 8, 1927-August 12, 2022

Mary Elizabeth Nilsson, 95, of Green Valley, AZ, and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on August 12, 2022, following a brief illness. At Mary’s request, there will be no services.

Mary was born April 8, 1927, in Waterloo to the late Samuel J. and Mabel F. (Reimler) Longfellow. Mary graduated from West Waterloo High School, where she was a Merit Scholar, and began her college career at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL. She transferred to the University of Iowa her sophomore year, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. While at Iowa, she met her future husband, La Verne “Vern” Nilsson. They were married in 1951 in Waterloo.

Mary was an enthusiastic third grade teacher for two years in both Rockford, IL, and Waterloo, and remembered her teaching years fondly. She subsequently became an active volunteer in her community, serving as President of the Waterloo Friends of the Arts, and as a longtime member of PEO Chapter Z and the Junior League.

Mary and Vern were avid travelers, including a three monthlong trip around the world. Their retirement goal was to travel abroad every year, culminating in a trip to Japan in their 80s. Winters were spent in Arizona before moving year round to the La Posada retirement community of Green Valley in 2016.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Vern Nilsson, in 2018. Survivors include four children, Lisa Nilsson, Matt (Jeanne) Nilsson, Hillary (Jamie) McAndrews; Kurt (Carrie) Nilsson; and four grandchildren, Kelsey and Sam Nilsson, and Cullen and Ella McAndrews.