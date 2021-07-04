Mary Elizabeth Mommer

Mary was born October 23, 1953 to Floyd Fred Voss and Marvel Isabelle Thompson of Cedar Falls. She graduated from NU High School in 1972. On September 1st, 1973 she married John “Jack” Ericksen Mommer in Cedar Falls and the two enjoyed a marriage of 40 years and the birth of eight children. Together they ran a family farm in Dike, IA, served on the National Ski Patrol, and started the Oak Highlands Waterpark and Ski Hill in Waverly, IA.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, infant son Ericksen John, parents, Floyd and Marvel, siblings Betty Anderson, Merlyn “Bill” Voss, Mildred “Joyce” Taylor and David Voss. She is survived by her sons, Eric Bartlett of Clive, IA; Jasen Mommer of Salida, CO; Casey Mommer of Manitoba, Canada; Peter Mommer of Boise, ID; Brett Mommer of the United States; John Mommer of Eagle Lake, FL; her daughters Erin Fernandez-Mommer of Bellevue, WA; Kristi Druvenga of Dike, IA; Shannon Mommer-Singh of Rochester, MN; twelve grandchildren, and her beloved puppy Danske.

Among other names she was known by—Mom, “Woman”, Grandma Mary, Meemee – was her monicker “Mary, Mother of All”. From an early age she wanted a big family and she had one, leaving behind a gaggle of children, all high-achieving and diverse in personality. Her love for people was so abundant that even an enormous family wasn’t enough. Her love and support spilled over to include anyone unsure of themselves, out of their element, new to a sport (e.g. waterskiing). She took so many grateful people under her wing, treated them as her own children, and encouraged them to live up to her kindness, so that her influence from today on will only grow.