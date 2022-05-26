Mary Elizabeth Long, 80, formerly of Cedar Falls and rural New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Pillar of the Cedar Valley in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Malinda Dean officiating. The family will greet family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com