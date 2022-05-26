Mary Elizabeth Long, 80, formerly of Cedar Falls and rural New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Pillar of the Cedar Valley in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Malinda Dean officiating. The family will greet family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.