Mary Elizabeth Jones

October 29, 1937-January 27, 2021

Mary Jones, 83, daughter of Joe & Grace (Seiberling) Barrer, was born October 29, 1937 in Mitchellville, Iowa. She passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Glen Oaks Alzhemier Special Care Center in Urbandale.

Mary grew up and attended school in the Voorhies/Reinbeck area and graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1955. She went on and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for 2 years.

Mary married Jim Jones on April 26, 1958. They made their home in the Linden/Panora area where she was a homemaker and a wonderful mom to Julie, Teresa and Jackie. In the early 1970’s she attended Drake University during the summer to obtain her teaching degree, graduating in 1973.

For the next 24 years, she touched many lives in the Panora Linden School District, first as a 2nd grade teacher and ending her career as a kindergarten teacher.

Mary was an active member in the Panora community. You could find her volunteering at the Panora library, 3C’s, Panora Care Center, or at WSO service events. She was also a very active member of St. Cecilia Church. Mary and Jim were also very involved in the Panorama School District, attending many athletic events, concerts, drama events and so on. Mary was named Citizen of the Year in 1993.