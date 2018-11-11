(1918-2018)
WATERLOO —- Mary “Elaine” Thoma, 100, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at Friendship Village-Lakeview Landing.
She was born March 26, 1918, daughter of Peter and Louise Frost Youngblut. She married Roland Thoma on Nov. 14, 1937, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond. He died Jan. 12, 1990.
Elaine was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, a charter member of both the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Athanasius and the Serra Club, Catholic Order of Foresters, Legion of Mary, and was the past president of the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women.
Survivors: three sons, Kenneth (Barb) Thoma of Gilbertville, Vincent (Mary) Thoma of Fergus Falls, Minn., and Bud (Donna) Thoma of Bloomington, Ill.; three daughters, JoAnn (Wesley) Schons of Waterloo, Elizabeth (Jim) Schuler of Peoria, Ariz., and Pat (Dick) Fisher of Dike; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Eddie Schares of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Louis; great-grandson, Michael Fisher; five brothers, Earl (Agnes), Ray (Cleo), John (Geraldine), Lester (Edith), Harold (JoAnn Wierck); and two sisters, Marie (Reynold Schmitz) and Dorothy Schares.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Edward Catholic Church where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary and Catholic Order of Foresters rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church
Online condolences at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Elaine loved playing cards with family and friends, sewing lap quilts, crocheting doilies, and was best known for making her famous homemade dinner rolls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.