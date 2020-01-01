(1929-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Mary Eileen Herzog, 90, of Milwaukee, formerly of Independence, died Dec. 20 at Eastcastle Place in Milwaukee.
She was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Denison to Mary Elizabeth (Fitzpatrick) and John Jaacks. She was raised by her Irish immigrant grandparents on a farm near Denison. She married Frederick Herzog Jr. on Dec. 30, 1956, in Grundy Center. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Eileen graduated from Denison High School in 1948. She was a secretary for J.C. Penney and Crawford County Farm Bureau in Denison before moving to Waterloo in 1950; she continued to work as a secretary for insurance agencies there. She and her husband lived on dairy farms near Grundy Center, Holland and Independence. They moved to a condominium in Independence before Fred died. In 2011, she moved to Milwaukee, near her two daughters.
Survived by: three children, Larry (Ann) Herzog of Waterloo, Mary Ann Herzog of Milwaukee and Karen (Tom) Daykin of Whitefish Bay, Wis.; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Emily Daykin; four siblings, Kevan (Shelley) Cortright of Denver, Colo., Steve Cortright of San Diego, Rosemary Zummak of St. Louis and Cathy (John) Baker of Des Moines; and her cat, Molly.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Rosalie (Henry) Kadavy; and two brothers, Dan Cortright and Mike Cortright.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Reiff Family Center, Independence, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., and burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. There also will be a service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Three Holy Women Holy Rosary, Milwaukee.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Horizon Home Care & Hospice of Milwaukee, or a no-kill cat shelter such as Second Hand Purrs or Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter in Milwaukee.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Eileen enjoyed quilting and bright, lovely colors. She will be remembered for her smile, her kindness to everyone, her grace, and her amazing strength and resilience.
