WAVERLY-Mary E. Zierath, 100, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Mon., July 5, 2021, at Evergreen Arbor, Bartels Lutheran Home. She was born Feb. 16, 1921, in Owatonna, MN, the daughter of Lawrence and Irene Cummings Hawkins. She was a graduate of Blooming Prairie High School. She married Merle L. Zierath on Sept. 28, 1938, in Blooming Prairie, MN; he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1994.

Survived by: 2 sons, James (Susan) Zierath of Parkersburg, Robert Zierath of California; a daughter, Terri O’Leary of Iowa City; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; 2 daughters, Judy Mumm and Mary Ann Runge; 2 brothers, James and Robert Hawkins; 2 sisters, Jeanne Kenneth, Ann Comeau; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Zierath and a son-in-law, Jan Runge. There will be no services or visitation her body was cremated. Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880 Waterloo, IA 50704-2880. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.