 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary E. Zierath
0 entries

Mary E. Zierath

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary E. Zierath

February 16, 1921-July 5, 2021

WAVERLY-Mary E. Zierath, 100, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Mon., July 5, 2021, at Evergreen Arbor, Bartels Lutheran Home. She was born Feb. 16, 1921, in Owatonna, MN, the daughter of Lawrence and Irene Cummings Hawkins. She was a graduate of Blooming Prairie High School. She married Merle L. Zierath on Sept. 28, 1938, in Blooming Prairie, MN; he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1994.

Survived by: 2 sons, James (Susan) Zierath of Parkersburg, Robert Zierath of California; a daughter, Terri O’Leary of Iowa City; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; 2 daughters, Judy Mumm and Mary Ann Runge; 2 brothers, James and Robert Hawkins; 2 sisters, Jeanne Kenneth, Ann Comeau; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Zierath and a son-in-law, Jan Runge. There will be no services or visitation her body was cremated. Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880 Waterloo, IA 50704-2880. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Common dog problems and solutions to help

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News