February 16, 1921-July 5, 2021
WAVERLY-Mary E. Zierath, 100, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Mon., July 5, 2021, at Evergreen Arbor, Bartels Lutheran Home. She was born Feb. 16, 1921, in Owatonna, MN, the daughter of Lawrence and Irene Cummings Hawkins. She was a graduate of Blooming Prairie High School. She married Merle L. Zierath on Sept. 28, 1938, in Blooming Prairie, MN; he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1994.
Survived by: 2 sons, James (Susan) Zierath of Parkersburg, Robert Zierath of California; a daughter, Terri O’Leary of Iowa City; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; 2 daughters, Judy Mumm and Mary Ann Runge; 2 brothers, James and Robert Hawkins; 2 sisters, Jeanne Kenneth, Ann Comeau; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Zierath and a son-in-law, Jan Runge. There will be no services or visitation her body was cremated. Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880 Waterloo, IA 50704-2880. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.